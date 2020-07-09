Goya

Goya CEO's Praise for Trump Leads to Calls for Boycott

"We're all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder," Goya CEO Robert Unanue said at a White House meeting

President Donald Trump listens as Robert Unanue, of Goya Foods, speaks during a roundtable meeting with Hispanic leaders in the Cabinet Room, Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Washington.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Goya, which says it's the nation's largest Hispanic-owned food brand, is facing a backlash after its chief executive met with and heaped praise on President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday.

Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue attended an event Trump held with a group of Hispanic supporters Thursday and used the occasion to announce a donation of 1 million cans of chickpeas and 1 million pounds of other food to food banks.

"We're all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder," Unanue said at the White House.

On Twitter, #BoycottGoya and #GoyaFoods were trending in the United States, and some Latinos were also using the hashtag #goyaway.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

