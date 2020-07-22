Gov. Ned Lamont to Hold News Conference With Pfizer After $2 Billion COVID-19 Research Deal

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference at Pfizer to discuss the company’s research to develop a vaccine for COVID-19.

The 11 a.m. conference will be held at the Pfizer Groton location.

Pfizer recently announced an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense to meet the U.S. government’s Operation Warp Speed program goal to begin delivering 300 million doses of a vaccine for COVID-19 in 2021.

Download the free NBC Connecticut App for the latest on the coronavirus pandemic, including live news conferences, a town by town breakdown of the latest cases in our state and push alerts with breaking news updates

According to a statement from the corporation, under the agreement, the U.S. government will receive 100 million doses the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Pfizer was able to successfully manufacture and obtain approval for emergency use authorization from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Americans will receive the vaccine for free consistent with U.S. government’s commitment for free access for COVID-19 vaccines.

"The U.S. government will pay the companies $1.95 billion upon the receipt of the first 100 million doses, following FDA authorization or approval," according to Pfizer and BioNTech.

The statement went on to say the U.S. can also acquire up to an additional 500 million doses.

As of Tuesday, there were 31 states on the travel advisory that requires anyone from the affected states to quarantine for 14 days if coming to Connecticut.

John Burkhardt, senior vice president of drug safety R&D and head of the Pfizer Groton site, and Groton Mayor, Keith Hedrick, will also be taking part in the conversation.