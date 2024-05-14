Nostalgia is not death, it is just pricier to get.

And if you've been procrastinating with cleaning your closet and drawers, you might want to think twice before throwing away those old tees.

That is because some T-shirts could sell for triple digits amongst vintage collectors seeking to get ahold of iconic '80s and '90s memorabilia, particularly from bands like Bon Jovi and Van Halen and musicians like Kurt Cobain and David Bowie.

In recent years the craze for vintage tees has become so popular that even fashion powerhouses like Yves Saint Laurent have sold some for nearly $3,000.

“If people wore the T-shirt back in the day, they want to get it back," James Applegarth, founder of vintage clothing reseller Defunkd, told Chicago-based punk festival Riot Fest.

Applegarth added nostalgia-seekers are not the only ones trying to get their old T-shirts back — celebrities and collectors are also getting into the mix.

"Celebrities are getting into the mix, like Justin Bieber wearing Nirvana shirts. Then there’s just straight-up collectors," Applegarth said.

According to Defunkd, vintage T-shirt prices may vary depending on age, condition, and of course, rarity and desirability of the tee.

For example, the Captain's Village, another vintage clothing retailer, is selling a 1970s Patti Smith Group tee for $2,000. Meanwhile, a vintage Marvel Magneto T-Shirt from the 90s sold for $7,500 at an online auction last year.

So how do you know if you have a T-shirt worth reselling? Here's everything you need to know:

How to tell if you've got a winner

According to Defunkd, the best way to identify a rare T-shirt is to search online for information about it and see if similar examples are desirable.

Other methods like inspecting the print quality and evaluating the detailing will also help you identify if your tee is original and worth reselling.

Analyzing the tag can also help you identify key information like the manufacturer and measurements, which you can then input in your search to find similar examples.

Lastly, Defunkd recommends sending your tees to a trusted authenticator for inspection and appraisal.