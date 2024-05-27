Man killed after struck by box truck and SUV in Brooklyn street, police say

A man was killed after getting clipped by the side of a box truck, then hit again by an SUV driver while crossing a street in Brooklyn, according to police.

The driver of the box truck was heading east on Atlantic Avenue at Bedford Avenue in Crown Heights around 9:15 p.m. Sunday when he struck a pedestrian who walked off the sidewalk and into the right lane of traffic, police said. The truck's passenger's side mirror hit the man, sending him to the ground, and the truck ran him over.

Immediately after, the man was by a 2012 Acura MDX, driven by a 72-year-old woman. Both the driver of the box truck and the driver of the SUV remained at the scene of the incident.

EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified, pending family notification.

No arrests have been made, and it was unclear whether charges were expected. An investigation by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing.