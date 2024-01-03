Four young children killed in fire in Connecticut: official

Four children have died after a large fire at a two-family home in Somers on Tuesday night.

Police have not released the names and ages of the children, but First Selectman Tim Keeney said the victims are 5, 6, 8 and 12 years old.

All four were from the same family, according to officials who said an adult family member was supervising the children when the fire began.

“It’s a tremendous loss for the town,” Keeney said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Firefighters responded to the duplex on Quality Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday and found the entire house engulfed.

They had a tough time getting inside the home and had to break through the doors to get inside.

“They had difficulty getting into the house because the doors had things in front of them,” Keeney said.

Eight people lived on the left side of the home and seven, including one adult, were home when the fire started, officials said. One adult and two children survived.

Somers Fire Chief John Roache said that firefighters when they got inside quickly found two children. One died at the scene and the other died at Johnson Memorial Hospital. Then the two other children were found deceased in the house soon after.

One of the three survivors had serious burns and was treated and the others sustained minor injuries, officials said during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The family also had several pets and firefighters were able to rescue three dogs, but a litter of puppies died during the fire.

All four children who died were in the public school system and the superintendent of schools said support will be provided for students as they grieve the loss.

“Our Somers Public Schools community is dealing with this tragic event and our counseling staff will provide support to students throughout the week as needed. Our staff, students and families will support each other as we navigate this tragedy,” Superintendent Sam Galloway, of Somers Public Schools, said in a statement.

“Incredible loss. A tragedy the town hasn’t seen forever that I’m aware of,” Keeney said. “I’ve lived here my whole life.”

Roache said one firefighter suffered burns while fighting the fire and was released after being treated.

Four people who live on the right side of the house were home when the fire started and they were able to get out and were not hurt, officials said.

Four children have died after a large fire in Somers on Tuesday night, according to the first selectman.

Officials said firefighters rescued several people and one person jumped from the second floor.

The first selectman in Somers gave an update about a house fire on Tuesday night that killed four children.

“The whole front of the house was very involved. The first floor right up to the second floor. Limited access. Very hard to get in there. Crews did an extraordinary job trying to get in there and do some rescues. They did several grabs and got victims out,” Roache said.

Roache said the house is older construction with several concealed spaces, which allowed the fire to spread rapidly, and it took considerable effort to get the fire under control around 12:56 a.m.

The house is a total loss.

Based on reports from people who were there, fire officials said they believe the home had working smoke detectors, but said they are still investigating.

Connecticut State Police responded to the scene and the state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

While the investigation is ongoing, state police said it does not appear to be criminal.

State Trooper Pedro Muniz said the investigation will take some time and asks anyone who has video of the fire to contact Eastern District Major Crimes or the Somers resident state trooper.

Keeney said social services will be available and help will be available for the firefighters.

Somers Social Services is assisting and officials said cash donations would be welcomed for the family.

Roache said that the family requests that any monetary donations be made to the town of Somers Angel Fund.