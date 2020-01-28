Fotis Dulos Attempted to Take His Life at Farmington Home: Source

A police source close to the investigation said that Fotis Dulos attempted suicide at his Farmington home and there is an active scene.

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing mom Jennifer Dulos, was due in court in Stamford today for a bond adjustment hearing, according to the court clerk’s office.

Fotis Dulos has been charged with murder, commission of felony murder, kidnapping in the first-degree, hindering prosecution in the first degree and two counts of tampering with physical evidence. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A source close to the case said Fotis Dulos has been called into court to address the security for the $6 million bond in the case.

According to the source, there are some questions about the bond package and there are some issues with the insurance company backing the bond.

The NBC Connecticut crew at the courthouse said there was no sign of Fotis Dulos at the noon hearing, the pool camera that was in court was removed and the doors of hte courtroom where Dulos was scheduled to appear were locked.

Fotis Dulos has been on house arrest after posting bond for the most recent charges.

Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five, has been missing since May 24. The last sighting of her was when she dropped her children off at school in New Canaan that morning.

Officers who went to her home to investigate the missing person case found bloodstains on the garage floor and on a vehicle in the garage, which led them to believe the home was a crime scene, according to an arrest warrant. They said there was also evidence of attempts to clean it up.

Fotis appeared in court last week and the judge changed the conditions of his release to strict house arrest after prosecutors filed a motion saying Dulos violated terms of his release by getting out of his car and removing items from a memorial for Jennifer.

Fotis Dulos’ attorney, Norm Pattis, said last week that he was disappointed in the decision.

Pattis also said there is no evidence that Jennifer is deceased.

"I remind the supporters, Jennifer is missing. She may be presumed dead as far as they're concerned, we've yet to see persuasive evidence of that," Pattis said.

Fotis Dulos waived a probable cause hearing and Pattis said he hopes to go to trial in September.