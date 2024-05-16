Former Connecticut budget official arrested on federal charges

A former top official in Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s budget office who played a key role in school construction grants and offshore wind projects was arrested Thursday morning on federal charges, a spokesperson from the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Konstantinos “Kosta” Diamantis, a former state representative from Bristol and a lawyer, was arrested Thursday morning.

He appeared in court in Hartford, pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on a $500,000 bond, federal officials said.

Diamantis, 67, was charged with extortion, bribery, conspiracy and false statement offenses, which federal officials said are related to his conduct as director of Connecticut’s Office of School Constructions Grants and Review.

Diamantis, a former deputy secretary of the Office of Policy and Management, resigned in October 2021 on the same day he was placed on paid administrative pending a misconduct investigation, according to a letter from the state's personnel office.

A message was left seeking comment Thursday with Diamantis. In 2021, Diamantis told The Associated Press he could not discuss the investigation but he believed he would be cleared of any wrongdoing.

A spokesperson for Lamont did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Diamantis' arrest.

In March 2022, state officials received a federal grand jury subpoena seeking electronic communications dating to Jan. 1, 2018, involving Diamantis and the “planning, bidding, awarding and implementation” of school construction projects, upgrades at the state pier in New London, and hazardous material abatement projects.

Oversight of school construction grants was originally administered by the Department of Administrative Services before moving to the Office of Policy and Management when Diamantis moved from one agency to the next. It’s now handled by DAS again.

An attorney for Diamantis has previously said his client “broke no law” and “many of the claims of undue influence and so forth are people who simply don’t understand the state bidding process.”

Diamantis, who submitted his retirement paperwork when he resigned, is earning a $72,514 a year from a state pension, according to state records.

He was suspended and then resigned about a month after a Hartford Courant columnist wrote about Diamantis’ daughter being hired for a $99,000-a-year position in the Division of Criminal Justice “without any evident competition.”

Connecticut’s former top prosecutor, Richard Colangelo Jr., later retired as a state oversight commission considered whether to hold termination hearings on his decision to hire Diamantis' daughter while pressing Diamantis for pay raises for high-ranking state’s attorneys. Colangelo denied any wrongdoing.