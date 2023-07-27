Flight attendant hurt when Allegiant plane took ‘evasive action' to avoid mid-air collision

A flight attendant was injured when an Allegiant plane had to take "evasive action" to avoid a mid-air collision with another jet in the skies over South Florida, officials said.

The incident happened Sunday shortly after Allegiant Air flight 485 had left Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Federal Aviation Administration officials said.

According to the FAA, an air traffic controller in the Miami Air Route Traffic Control Center had instructed the Airbus A320 to turn eastbound at an altitude of 23,000 feet when it crossed in front of a northbound Gulfstream business jet.

The pilot received an automated alert about another aircraft at the same altitude and took "evasive action," the FAA said in a statement.

The pilot of the Gulfstream also took evasive action after receiving a similar alert, officials said.

The Allegiant flight returned to Fort Lauderdale, where a flight attendant was treated for injuries, officials said.

The FAA is investigating the incident.