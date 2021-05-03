air travel

FAA Warns of Spike in Unruly, Dangerous Passenger Behavior

The number of cases is up while the number of passengers remains below pre-pandemic levels

Aeroplane taking off from airport, low angle view, dusk
Greg Pease/Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration is warning air travelers about what it describes as a dramatic increase in unruly or dangerous behavior aboard passenger airplanes.

In a typical year, the transportation agency sees 100 to 150 formal cases of bad passenger behavior.

But since the start of this year, the agency said, the number of cases has jumped to 1,300, an even more remarkable number since the number of passengers remains below pre-pandemic levels.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

