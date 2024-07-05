critter corner

Police search for emu's owner after big bird winds up on Pennsylvania lawn

Newtown Township, Bucks County, police found an emu wandering near Stoopville Road and Rosefield Drive on July 4, 2024

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Where did this emu come from?

That was the question a police department in one Bucks County community was trying to answer after one of the big birds turned up in a residential neighborhood.

"Patrol has encountered an Emu wandering in the area of Stoopville Road / Rosefield Drive," Newtown Township police wrote in a July 4th Facebook post.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Police shared a photo showing the emu standing on a lawn near a driveway in front of what appears to be the garage of a house.

Who owns that bird?

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"If you know who this may belong to, please contact the county non-emergency number (215-328-8524) so we can return it home safely," police said in the post that is tagged with other local entities.

U.S. & World

California 4 mins ago

2 California sisters in ICU with botulism amid outbreak traced to home-canned nopales

Germany 1 hour ago

American teen missing in Germany after leaving cruise ship, police say

No word yet if the emu has been given a name.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

critter corner
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports CNBC Money Report Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us