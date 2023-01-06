animals

Dog Believed to Have Died in Barn Fire in December Found Alive 62 Miles Away and Reunited With Illinois Family

"The only reason that dog is home today is because he had an animal control tag and he was registered with the county,” said Tim Abney with Woodford County, Illinois Animal Control.

By Paige Blanzy, WEEK-TV

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A dog missing since a barn fire in early December has been reunited with its Illinois family. 

Ollie, a German shepherd/golden retriever mix, disappeared after a barn fire in December and was recently spotted 62 miles away from home. 

On Thursday, family members thought they were being interviewed to spread awareness about their missing dog, but a reunion was the plan all along. 

"He has a collar with a tag and it has Jim's phone number on it. One identifying mark is he has a little cut on his nose,” Evelyn Zoss told NBC affiliate WEEK-TV in Peoria, Illinois. 

The family hadn’t seen the 8-year-old dog since a barn fire on their property on Dec. 11. 

"They still haven't cleaned up out there. We have the side thought, that possibly they'll find his remains out there, we don't know,” she said. 

But Ollie did turn up.

He was found about 62 miles away Wednesday night, walking along I-80 near Marseilles. 

"Ollie spent the last month, I can only imagine his journey through the weather and the miles,” said Tim Abney, of Woodford County Animal Control.

In this case, identification was key. 

"The only reason that dog is home today is because he had an animal control tag and he was registered with the county,” he said. 

Ollie lost about 30 pounds during his journey, but Abney said he’s in amazing shape. 

Read the full story from NBC-affiliate WEEK-TV on 25newsnow.com

This article tagged under:

animalsIllinois
