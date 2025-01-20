Why did Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar speak at Trump's inauguration?

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar led the proceedings for President Donald Trump's inauguration. This sight may have surprised some since Klobuchar is a Democrat. So why was she involved in Trump's inauguration?

Klobuchar was involved in Trump's swearing-in ceremony since she is the Chair of the bipartisan and bicameral Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies for the 60th Presidential Inauguration.

Due to her position as char, Klobuchar also spoke at former President Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony in 2021.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, marked a peaceful transfer of power and the symbolism of the inauguration taking place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

In a tweet following Trump inauguration ceremony, Klobuchar said: "As I said today, let’s remember where the power in that Capitol rotunda comes from: the people. The construction workers, teachers, health care workers, and the firefighters in LA. Our democracy must match their grit and determination."

As I said today, let’s remember where the power in that Capitol rotunda comes from: the people. The construction workers, teachers, health care workers, and the firefighters in LA. Our democracy must match their grit and determination. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 20, 2025

Klobuchar is not a stranger to being involved in working with Democrats and Republicans in an effort to "expand education and job opportunities for returning service members," according to her official Senate biography.

Aside from being Chair of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, Klobuchar is also a member of the Joint Economic Committee and the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee. She also serves as the Chairwoman on the Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights, as well as the Senate Rules and Administration Committee. Klobuchar also serves in the Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee.