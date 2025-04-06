FKA Twigs drops out of Coachella over ongoing visa issues

British singer FKA Twigs canceled her appearance at Coachella in California later this week as the performer continues to face visa issues for her North American tour.

FKA Twigs, whose legal name is Tahliah Barnett, said Sunday that she was devastated to tell fans she'd be pulling out of the famed music festival. She was set to perform on Friday, the night Lady Gaga will be headlining the main stage.

"It pains me to say this because i am so excited to bring you a creation that i have poured my soul into and i believe is amongst my strongest work and i know this news impacts so many of you that have already made plans and spent money in order to see these shows," she said on her social media.

The singer said she was going to have to reschedule all of her North American commitments for April. This would have also included a performance at Axe Ceremonia festival in Mexico City, but the festival’s Sunday date was canceled.

The update comes after FKA Twigs had to cancel last week's performances in Chicago, New York, and Toronto. She said at the time she was informed her production team "did not fill out the correct paperwork in a timely manner for us to have our visas to come to the USA and perform."

She's traveling across the United Kingdom and Europe for her latest album, "Eusexua," which was released in January.

In her post Sunday, FKA Twigs described this tour as being amongst her strongest work.

"I promise that i am working to reschedule the affected dates as quickly as possible," she wrote. "for headline shows, please refer to your point of purchase for details and refund information."

