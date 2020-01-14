Quadruple Death Probe at Disney-Founded Community May Have Conn. Ties

A death investigation that's underway in central Florida might have Connecticut ties.

Police in Celebration, Florida, said four people were found dead inside of a home on Monday.

Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said a suspect has been taken into custody, but no other details, including the names of the victims, have been released.

OCSO deputies are conducting a death investigation in the North Village area at Celebration. Media staging area is located at Celebration Blvd and Reeves Street. pic.twitter.com/aDvvwL7ecG — Osceola Sheriff (@OsceolaSheriff) January 13, 2020

Neighbors tell our sister station in Orlando, WESH, that a family with three kids ranging in ages from 3 to 11 lived in the home. They also said the family's father would fly back and forth to Connecticut.

"He lived in Connecticut so he was not here during the week, but he came home on the weekends, but he was extremely nice," said neighbor Connie McGarian.

"It has come to our attention, through various news outlets, that there is an ongoing investigation into the death of several individuals who are believed to have Connecticut ties. The news reports out of Celebration, Florida are heartbreaking and as an agency we want to express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims," Connecticut State Police said in an emailed statement.

"To date, the Connecticut State Police has not received any request from local authorities in the Florida area to assist in this investigation. We are confident in their ability to conduct a thorough investigation. We ask that the public exercise patience while the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department releases information as these types of investigation tend to be complexed," the statement says.

Court documents show an eviction lawsuit had been filed at the home two days before Christmas, according to WESH.

NBC Connecticut reached out to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday morning and no additional information was immediately available.