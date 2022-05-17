Dallas Police Announce Arrest in Shooting at Asian-Owned Salon

An arrest has been made in the May 11 shooting at Hair World Salon in the heart of Dallas' Koreatown, according to Dallas Police. Police have said the shooting may have been a hate crime.

Early Tuesday morning, police tweeted that a suspect was being interviewed and processed but offered no other information. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia is expected to talk about the arrest later Tuesday.

Dallas Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting on Royal Lane on May 11, 2022. The suspect is being interviewed and processed. Chief Garcia will release further information on the arrest later on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/KVOdm8QMlk — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 17, 2022

The three women shot in the attack have all since been released from the hospital.

The daughter of one of the injured women said her mother told her that the man, whom she didn’t recognize, calmly walked in, opened fire and left.

Dallas police released surveillance camera images of the shooter, seen wearing all black and holding a large firearm, as well as the maroon minivan they believe he drove to the salon.

Garcia said investigators found that a similar vehicle was reported to be involved in two other recent shootings at businesses run by Asian Americans, including an April 2 drive-by in the area where the salon is located. No one was injured in either of those shootings.

Dallas police say the investigation into a shooting that injured three people at a hair salon in NW Dallas on Wednesday may be related to other shootings directed toward area Asian-owned businesses. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said Friday afternoon the gunman in the shooting may have also targeted Asian-owned businesses in Dallas on at least two other occasions.

“The possibility that we are dealing with a violent gunman who is motivated by hate is chilling and deeply disturbing,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said in a statement Friday.

Representatives from the FBI Dallas field office attended a community meeting Tuesday night and confirmed the agency has opened a federal hate crimes investigation into the shooting.

Security measures have also been expanded to other areas with Asian-owned businesses and churches in North Texas in the wake of the shootings.