Crews responding to church collapse in New London, Conn.

The roof of a church on Union Street in New London has collapsed and the governor said that state emergency personnel are responding to help with the response efforts.

Photos from the mayor show that a large part of the roof is gone and videos from people who are passing by show large amounts of rubble.

New London police are asking people to avoid the area around Union, Masonic, State, Eugene O'Neill and Gov. Winthrop Boulevard. State police said they are assisting.

Michael Passero

Gov. Ned Lamont issued the following statement about the collapse:

“I am in communication with State Police and emergency management officials regarding the church collapse in New London and we have deployed state emergency services personnel and equipment to assist in response efforts. I urge everyone in the area to follow the direction of law enforcement and other first responders who are working to keep the community safe.”

NBC Connecticut photo

Engaging Heaven Church, which is located at 66 Union St. in New London, said in a Facebook post that they believed that everyone was accounted for and no one was hurt.

Photo courtesy of Katherine Tomasek Loiselle

New London City Hall and the post office are closed until further notice, according to police.

The New London Emergency Disaster Services team has been requested and will provide water, coffee and snacks.

The church was built in 1810 and they added an addition to it in 1975, according to property records.

A news conference is expected at 5 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.