Costco to crackdown on membership sharing with in store spot checks

Costco is cracking down on its membership rules.

The retail giant said it is noticing abuse of card sharing since it expanded self-checkout to more of its stores. In response, Costco is reportedly doing spot checks at the self-checkout counters in hopes of weeding out non-members.

Costco requires all of its nearly 70 million annual membership shoppers to showcase their ID cards upon entering the store and at check out. The ID has an image of the cardholder on it.

The basic membership allows the cardholder to bring one additional person, who lives at the same address, into the store.

"Costco is able to keep our prices as low as possible because our membership fees help offset our operational expenses," Costco said. "We don't feel it's right that nonmembers receive the same benefits and pricing as our members."

Costco's business model operates in such that the bulk of its earnings come from membership fees -- covering company expenses and keeping prices low.