Japan

Chemical cat at large in Japanese city, officials warn

Officials in Fukuyama say the cat is believed to have tumbled into a tank of toxic liquid at a factory, and that residents should refrain from approaching or touching it

By Andee Capellan | NBC News

Nomura Plating / AFP - Getty Imag

Officials in a Japanese city have a warning for residents: Don’t touch the cat covered in toxic chemicals.

The unfortunate feline is missing after apparently falling into a tank of liquid containing hexavalent chromium at a metal plating factory, the city of Fukuyama in western Japan said Monday.

According to Japanese news outlet Asahi Shimbun, a trail of yellowish-brown paw prints leading away from the tank was discovered Monday morning by an employee at Nomura Plating Fukuyama Factory. Surveillance footage later showed the cat heading out of the plant the night before, NBC News reported.

Hexavalent chromium is a highly acidic and carcinogenic chemical that can cause skin irritation when touched and respiratory problems when inhaled. The factory says its workers wear masks and rubber gloves when handling it, Asahi reported.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Local environmental officials have urged residents not to approach or touch any cat that “appears abnormal,” and to contact the city or police if they see one.

The company said part of a sheet placed over the tank had been turned over.

A spokesperson told Agence France-Presse that the company had immediately alerted the police, city officials and the factory’s neighbors.

U.S. & World

Matthew Perry 29 mins ago

‘Dateline' correspondent Keith Morrison on death of stepson Matthew Perry: ‘It's with you every day'

mega millions 6 hours ago

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $792 million after no big winner drawn Tuesday night

“The incident woke us up to the need to take measures to prevent small animals like cats from sneaking in, which is something we had never anticipated before,” the spokesperson said.

As of Tuesday, no one had reported seeing the animal, which may have died due to the chemical exposure.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Japan
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us