2 NYPD officers shot in Queens; suspect wounded

Two police officers were shot in Queens overnight in a chaotic scene that also saw a suspect wounded, authorities say.

Officers investigating a robbery pattern involving mopeds and scooters in East Elmhurst tried to pull over a person riding the wrong way on a moped near 23rd Avenue and 82nd Street, police said. He fled on foot.

The two officers chased him a few blocks, and NYPD officials say he fired at them during that chase. One officer was hit in his bulletproof vest; the other suffered a bullet to the leg.

They were both taken to a hospital and are expected to be released later Monday.

The suspect, identified as a 19-year-old staying at a migrant shelter in the area, was shot once in the right ankle. That individual was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment in stable condition.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Investigators say the 19-year-old has no prior arrests in New York City but is a suspect in several Queens robbery patterns. Police say they're currently investigating more than 80 robbery patterns involving scooters and mopeds citywide, four times the number of similar cases they had this time last year. In 2023, there were 0 such patterns.

Mayor Eric Adams visited the officers in the hospital Monday and later decried the shooting as "senseless."

"This is a bullet hole," Adams said, holding up the torn vest at a press conference. "Because of this vest, a young police officer is going home. The senseless act of violence, a total disregard for life, our officers responded with a level of discipline a level of focus and a level of professionalism."

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said the officers were in good spirits, and the department stood ready to assist.

The investigation is ongoing.