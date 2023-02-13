A report released Monday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control paints an alarming picture of American teenagers, their mental health and experiences of sexual violence, particularly among young women of high school age.

The CDC’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey analyzed health behaviors of more than 17,000 American high school students over a 10-year period, ending in 2021. The data looks at mental health, suicide, sexual violence, trauma and bullying experienced by high school students in the U.S.

The CDC has conducted this survey since 1991, collecting data from high school students every other year.

Here are some of the the key findings released Monday.

Worsening Mental Health

More than 40% of boys and girls reported feeling “so sad and hopeless” that they were unable to engage in their usual activities for at least two weeks.

This figure increases substantially for teenage girls, with nearly three in five experiencing persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness in 2021, according to the CDC.

“We’ve never seen this kind of devastating, consistent findings,” Kathleen Ethier, director of CDC’s adolescent and school health division, said Monday. “There’s no question young people are telling us they are in crisis. The data really call on us to act.”

The figure increases even more for LGBTQ+ students with 70% experiencing sadness and hopelessness and more than 50% reporting "poor" mental health over the previous 30 days.

Suicide

The CDC data also noted that 22% of the students surveyed “seriously considered” attempting suicide in 2021 — a staggering increase from 16% in 2011.

The data showed female students were more likely to consider suicide at double the rate of high school boys.

“America’s teen girls are engulfed in a growing wave of sadness, violence and trauma," said Dr. Debra Houry, the CDC’s chief medical officer, in a media briefing on Monday.

Bullying and Sexual Violence

Nearly 20% of the female students surveyed reported experiencing sexual violence in 2021, according to the CDC.

And 14% of teenage girls reported being raped -- more than one in 10.

"For every 10 teenage girls, you know, at least one of them and probably more has been raped. This tragedy cannot continue," Houry said.

The survey notes that while cases of bullying decreased at school, sexual violence and the number of students missing school over safety concerns increased in 2021.

"As a parent to a teenage girl, I am heartbroken. As a public health leader, I’m driven to act," Houry said.

Sixteen-percent of those surveyed experienced electronic bullying in 2021, while 15% reported bullying on school property.

Female students experienced both types of bullying at a higher rate than their peers, the data shows.

During the CDC's briefing Monday, Houry said schools and educators are on the frontlines of the mental health crisis, but also noted the vital role of parents.

“Parents have such an important role. If you notice any changes in your child’s behavior, eating or sleep, certainly ask them about it," she said.

She advises parents to be as involved as possible in the kids' lives -- including knowing their friends, as well as their friends' parents.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.