California woman arrested after stealing 65 Stanley water bottles

A Sacramento woman was arrested after she refused to pay for 65 Stanley water bottles.

A 23-year-old Sacramento woman has been arrested for grand theft after taking a shopping cart full of Stanley water bottles without paying, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Police officers responded to a retail store after reports that a woman had stolen the famous TikTok cups and drove away with 65 Stanley products.

The staff tried to stop the woman, but she refused and stuffed her car with the cups, police said. A police officer later spotted her vehicle and recovered the cups valued at $2,500.

"While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits," the Roseville Police Department said.

