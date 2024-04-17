Although the NBA's regular season is over, the playoff field still isn't set.

The final two seeds in the Eastern and Western Conference will be decided in the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament.

In each conference, the seventh-seeded team plays the eighth-seeded team, and the ninth-seeded team plays the 10th-seeded team. The winner of the 7-8 game earns the No. 7 seed, while the loser will face off against the winner of the 9-10 game for a chance to earn the eighth and final playoff seed.

The Chicago Bulls own the No. 9 seed in the tournament, which grants them a homecourt advantage against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

When is the Hawks-Bulls play-in game?

The Bulls and Hawks will square off at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 17.

Pre/Postgame coverage on NBC Sports Chicago

Jason Goff, Kendall Gill and Will Perdue will be live from the United Center with expert analysis and exclusive media access before and after the game on NBC Sports Chicago. Bulls Pregame Live begins at 9 p.m. and Bulls Postgame Live will begin immediately after the game.

Stream Bulls Pregame Live here

Stream Bulls Postgame Live here

How to watch the game

Bulls vs. Hawks will be broadcast on ESPN and will be available to stream on Watch ESPN and Fubo.

