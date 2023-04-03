Body of Missing Person Found in Pond in Westport

Westport Police are investigating after the body of a missing person was found in a retention pond in Westport Monday.

The address in the news release appears to be an office park on Greens Farms Road.

Officers identified the man as 62-year-old Errol Whyte of Stamford. Police said Whyte has been missing since Dec. 29, 2022.

The Stamford Police Department was investigating Whyte's disappearance. Westport detectives will now conduct an investigation to determine the cause and manner of his death.

Police previously said family members last saw Whyte at 6:30 p.m. in Bridgeport on Dec. 29 and he was on his way home to Stamford but did not arrive. Authorities said they're looking at this investigation as suspicious in nature.

The investigation into Whyte's death remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.