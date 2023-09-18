Bear captured at Disney World's Magic Kingdom after sighting led to partial park closure

A bear that was spotted in a tree at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on Monday was captured after the sighting led to part of the park being closed.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said officers and biologists responded to the park after the black bear sighting was reported.

The staff members were worked to capture the adult female bear, which was being relocated out of the park to an area in or around the Ocala National Forest, FWC officials said in a statement.

"In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given this situation, staff are working on capturing and relocating the bear," the statement read. "During the fall, bears are more active as they search for food to pack on fat reserves for the winter. This particular bear was likely moving through the area searching for food."

Areas of the park near where the bear was spotted were closed off but later reopened.

"We are working with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission and have made the decision to reopen Frontierland, Liberty Square and Adventureland at Magic Kingdom Park," Disney said in a statement.

Aerial footage from WESH showed a bear being carried out of a wooded area of the park on a large white tarp.

No other information was immediately available.

