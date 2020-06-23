Baptists, Walmart Criticize Rebel-Themed Mississippi Flag

mississippi flag

By Emily Wagster Pettus

The Confederate-themed Mississippi flag is drawing criticism from two big forces in the culturally conservative state.

Walmart says it will no longer display the state flag because it includes the Confederate battle emblem.

The Mississippi Baptist Convention is calling on lawmakers to remove the Confederate symbol from the flag because many people are "hurt and shamed" by it.

The governing body for college athletics and other influential groups are calling for Mississippi to change its flag.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves says if the flag is going to be redesigned, it should be done in a statewide election.

