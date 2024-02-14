shooting

Four students were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside an Atlanta high school, officials say

Shortly after dismissal, shots were fired from an unknown vehicle

By The Associated Press

Close-up of the red lights on top of a police vehicle. Night time. Blurring.
Getty Images (File)

Four students were shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon outside an Atlanta high school, officials said.

Shortly after dismissal, shots were fired from an unknown vehicle, striking four students in the parking lot of Benjamin E. Mays High School, Atlanta Public Schools said in a news release.

Police and fire rescue responded immediately, officials said. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, and the injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

No arrests were immediately reported. The shooting was being investigated.

All after-school activities were canceled.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

shooting
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us