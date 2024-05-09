A man is dead and a woman was hurt after a fire destroyed a home in southern New Jersey on Thursday afternoon, according to officials in Camden County.

Police were first called to the scene on the 400 block of Cooper Folly Road in the Atco neighborhood of Waterford Township just before 1:30 p.m. where five officers tried to save the victims in the home, officials said.

The officers went into the burning home and were able to bring a woman out to safety, officials said. The team then went back into the home but were not able to find the man who was inside.

Officials say that the man ultimately died from their injuries. He was later identified as 89-year-old James Lucas.

The woman who was inside the home was taken to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation treatment.

The five officers were taken to a nearby hospital to each be treated for smoke inhalation, police said. Two were then taken to Temple Hospital for further treatment.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control just before 2 p.m., officials said.

Two firefighters were taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

An investigation is currently underway to figure out the cause of the fire.

