Armed intruders break into Conn. home looking to steal expensive cat: police

East Haven police are searching for two suspects who broke into a home and attempted to steal a cat on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a home on Thompson Street around 3:45 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from a resident who reported a home invasion had just taken place.

The victim told police two males tried to get in through a rear slider door. Attempts were made to keep the suspects out, but one kicked through the glass, according to police.

Once inside, the suspects pulled a gun and demanded the resident's "high dollar value" cat, police said.

The suspects searched the house for the cat for several minutes before a resident fought them off and the pair took off in a blue BMW without ever finding the cat, according to police.

Detectives were able to track the BMW to Hamden where the vehicle was seized and processed for evidence.

Investigators determined this was a targeted attack between people who knew each other. They are following several leads and continuing their investigation, according to police.

Police said they do not know what type of cat was involved or what makes it valuable.

“For the last four years that I’ve been living here, I’ve been complaining because the cops are constantly here,” neighbor Camilo Florentino said.

Florentino lives next door to where Sunday’s armed home invasion occurred.

“Especially after yesterday, now I feel unsafe. When you have a family, and your own life to think about, what are my next steps to make sure that I’m protected, that my family is protected, and that we’re safe?" Florentino said.

East Haven police said they’ve responded to the address of the home invasion quite a bit, but mostly for domestic violence-related calls.

The property manager of the complex said in a statement to NBC Connecticut, “Palmer Property management takes all violations of the condominium very serious, and they are treated with violation notices, hearings, and fines…Although this was a heinous crime, this was a personal issue with the unit owner and nothing to do with the Birches and the safety of the complex.”