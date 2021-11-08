Amtrak CEO Outlines Plans for Spending $66 Billion From Infrastructure Funding

Amtrak plans to use the $66 billion in funding it receives from the newly passed federal infrastructure bill to advance rail projects along the Northeast Corridor and possibly expand service to 160 communities across the country, the head of the passenger rail service said.
The federal money would also help Amtrak tackle climate change.
“We have a clear vision for how we want to grow our business and reach more of America,” Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn said in a statement to NBC News on Sunday.
U.S. & World
For more on this story, go to NBC News.