AMC Theaters Honoring Black History Month With $5 Tickets to Watch These Movies

AMC Theaters is celebrating Black History Month with $5 movie tickets starring Black actors and filmmakers.

Starting Friday, the theater chain will offer a $5 Fan Fave deal for films including “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “The Woman King,” “Till,” and “Devotion.”

The films included in the deal feature award-winning talent such as Angela Bassett, Viola Davis and Jonathan Majors, and applaud the directorial works of Gina Prince-Bythewood and Ryan Coogler.

“Following the death of Chadwick Boseman in August 2020, it was hard to imagine how the franchise would move forward,” the company wrote. “Coogler was able to find a way to celebrate the life of the late actor, his most beloved character, and the enduring spirit of humanity in the face of grief to create an experience like none other.”

Marvel’s “Wakanda Forever” became an instant box office hit when it debuted in theaters last November. The film is still in its theatrical run and will be discounted on scheduled dates.

The promotion will only be available for select theaters across the country on the following dates:

“Till” – Feb. 3-9

“Devotion” – Feb. 10-16

“The Woman King – Feb. 17-23

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Feb. 24 - March 1

Click here to learn more about the films and participating theaters.