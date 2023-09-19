Alabama band director who wouldn't stop performing at football game is tased, arrested by police

An Alabama high school band director was shocked with a stun gun and arrested by police after he refused to stop his band's performance following a football game.

Police body camera video captured the altercation Thursday after the Minor and Jackson-Olin High School football game in Birmingham. The police department released the video Monday.

It shows three Birmingham officers repeatedly asking the band director for Minor to stop playing, but he refuses to do so. Things quickly escalated and the band director was hit with a stun gun several times by one officer and then placed in handcuffs, according to the video.

Police alleged that the director swung at an officer, a claim the director denies.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Jefferson County School Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin said Friday that he was still gathering all the facts and declined further comment, according to The Associated Press.

Police said officers were clearing out the stadium following the game and saw both school bands still performing. Officers asked both band directors to stop playing so people would start to leave. The director for Jackson-Olin stopped, but the director for Minor High School continued to play, according to a police news release.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.