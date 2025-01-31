Philadelphia

Small plane crashes in Philadelphia, according to sources

By Emily Rose Grassi

Multiple sources have confirmed that a small plane crashed in Northeast Philadelphia near the Roosevelt Mall on Friday.

Léelo en español aquí

The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

NBC Philadelphia has crews heading to the scene.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management took to social media to alert residents in the area that roads are closed near the mall.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us