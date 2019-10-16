Mom Charged With Killing 2 Daughters, Husband in Philadelphia Home

A Tacony woman is facing charges after allegedly murdering her two young daughters and her husband before turning the gun on herself. Steven Fisher spoke with the neighbor who heard the gunshots and called 9-1-1.

A woman accused of killing her two young daughters as well as her husband before shooting herself inside their Northeast Philadelphia home is now charged with three counts of murder.

Police announced the charges against 28-year-old Damyrra Alcindor Tuesday afternoon.

The woman allegedly shot her husband, 38-year-old Max Alcindor, as well as her 10-month-old daughter Damaya and her 4-year-old daughter Maxilla, inside the home on the 6300 block of Hegerman Street in the city's Tacony neighborhood Monday night. Damyra Alcindor then turned the gun on herself, police said.

Max Alcindor died at the scene while the two girls were later pronounced dead at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.

Damyrra Alcindor, who was found outside the home lying on top of a gun, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The woman, who neighbors say worked as a school bus driver, is being held as a prisoner while receiving treatment, police said. She had just purchased the handgun used in the shooting on Monday, according to investigators.

Her sister, who asked not to be named, told NBC10's Steven Fisher that Damyrra Alcindor was married to Max Alcindor and that he recently left her.

Police responded to the house around 9:50 p.m. after a neighbor called 911 to report the sound of gunfire coming from the home. Police found what Acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter called a "horrific" scene.

"Officers were actually crying at the scene," Coulter said.

Officers who responded to the scene were in contact with internal police assistance programming, Coulter said.

Coulter said that police had not previously been called to the home.

Toys and a pink bike could be seen in front of the home. The thought of the little children never playing with those toys again nearly brought neighbor Mary Munizza, whose grandchildren played with Maxilla, to tears.

"She was a very happy little girl, always skipping, playing and smiling," Munizza said of Maxilla. "... Just a very beautiful little girl."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP: The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY) provides people in distress, or those around them, with 24-hour support.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: If you are in crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting 'Home' to 741741.

