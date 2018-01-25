The two Olympic gold medalists spoke in court Friday about the sexual abuse they experienced from the disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar.

Following the Larry Nassar scandal, the United States Olympic Committee has demanded that USA Gymnastics meet six conditions — including the resignation of its entire board by the end of next week — or else face decertification.

USOC CEO Scott Blackmun sent a letter Thursday to the USAG board outlining the demands for the institution.

In the letter he wrote, “While the USOC encourages USAG to think and act broadly on reforming its culture, we also believe that reform must start with an entirely new board."

Additional measures include requiring all staff and board members to complete comprehensive ethics training within six months.

The USAG board has six days to resign, or else its status as the sport’s governing body will be terminated, the USOC said.









