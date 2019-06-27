Trump International Hotel Charged Secret Service $200K in President's First Year - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Trump International Hotel Charged Secret Service $200K in President's First Year

Documents obtained by NBC News detail money the agency spent at the property from September 2016 to February 2018

Published 35 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Trump International Hotel Charged Secret Service $200K in President's First Year
    Win McNamee/Getty Images, File
    File Photo - Trump International Hotel on August 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    During the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency, the Trump International Hotel in Washington charged the Secret Service more than $200,000 in taxpayer money, including a bill topping $30,000 for two days of use, according to expense documents obtained by NBC News.

    The documents, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request covering Secret Service expenditures, detail money the agency spent at the property from September 2016 to February 2018, which came to a total of $215,254.

    While the nature of the charges were not disclosed in the documents, the hotel five blocks from the White House has become a go-to venue for Trump and his supporters for various events, including a fundraiser the president attended Tuesday for his re-election campaign.

    These type of events inevitably require Secret Service detail and heavy use of the property and food services to accommodate and feed personnel.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us