Deadly Tip-Over Risk Prompts Recall of 310K South Shore Chests

The Libra-style chest of drawers by South Shore Furniture that is the subject of a Thursday, May 9, 2019, recall.

South Shore Furniture is recalling about 310,000 chests after a 2-year-old was killed and another child was injured by units that tipped over and fell on top of them.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday that the chests are unstable if they are not secured to a wall and could result in death or injuries to children.

The recall includes nine colors of "Libra style 3-drawer chests of drawers" from South Shore sold online by Walmart, Amazon, Target and other retailers from October 2009 to July 2018, according to the CPSC.

The recalled model numbers, found on a label on the back of the chest, are 3146033, 3070033, 3159033, 3050033, 3113033, 10430, 10433, 10680, 10682. The model numbers may have A, B, C, D or E at the end. Some recalled chests were sold as part of a set that included a bed and nightstand, with model numbers 3070223, 3159223, 3050223.

South Shore said it will give a full refund and pick up the chests for free. Consumers can also send in the chest with a pre-paid shipping label.

Alternatively the company is giving out free tip-over restraint kits and offering free in-home installation of the kit.

Anyone with questions can call South Shore at 855-215-4932 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET or visit this recall page for more information.