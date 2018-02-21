California Rape Suspect Consumed Poisonous Mixture During Chase: Police

Police say a rape suspect poisoned himself to death at the end of a police car chase. Ted Chen reports for NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018)

A man wanted in connection with a Los Angeles-area rape died Wednesday at the end of a pursuit in Ventura County after authorities say he consumed a lethal mixture while driving on a freeway.

The man likely consumed a poisonous mix of sodium chloride and potassium cyanide before striking a median on the 101 Freeway near Seward Avenue, authorities said. The man earlier told officer he was suicidal, according to the California Highway Patrol.

He died at the scene. No officers were injured.

Details about the crime for which the driver was sought were not immediately available, except that it occurred in January, according to police. The man was identified as 33-year-old Jonathan Hanks, of Camarillo, according to Los Angeles police.

The 101 Freeway was closed in both directions near Seaward Avenue for the investigation.

Authorities said earlier that shots were fired, but later said there was no gunfire.

Editor's Note 2/21/2018, 12:13 p.m.: This story has been updated to accurately report the day the man died.







