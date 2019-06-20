A full-scale model of The RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned plane is displayed on March 24, 2010 in Tokyo, Japan. A U.S. military official disputed a report from Iran's state-run IRNA news agency that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claimed a RQ-4 Global Hawk was hit Thursday morning after entering Iranian airspace.

Iran’s state-run news agency claimed that the Revolutionary Guard shot down a U.S. drone Thursday, but a spokesman for the U.S. military denied that any U.S. drone was operating in Iranian airspace, NBC News reported.

"No U.S. drone was operating in Iranian airspace today," U.S. Central Command spokesman Capt. Bill Urban said.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported Thursday that the drone, which it said Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claimed was a RQ-4 Global Hawk, was hit Thursday morning when it entered Iranian airspace near the Kouhmobarak district in southern Iran’s Hormozgan province, according to the Associated Press.