Steven Mnuchin, United States Secretary of the Treasury, walks through the snow during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's comment Wednesday suggesting that the U.S. could benefit from a weak greenback sent the dollar plummeting to its lowest level since December 2014.

Thursday morning he told reporters in Davos that he spends little time thinking about the weakness of the dollar over the short term and that the administration is not concerned.

The dollar index, which tracks the strength of the dollar against a basket of currencies, went down in value by more than 10 percent and gave rise to fears of a trade war.

