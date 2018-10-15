Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Expecting 1st Child

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the WellChild Awards in London in this September 4, 2018 file photo.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child this coming spring, Kensington Palace announced Monday.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the palace wrote in a tweet.

"Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public," a second tweet said.

Speculation as to whether Markle was pregnant rose lately, fueled in part by reports that she would not visit Fiji during the international tour she and Harry embarked on Monday.

The news came as the pair arrived in Australia for their international tour — their only one since they married in May, with the exception of a two day trip to Ireland.