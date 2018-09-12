Interactive: Hurricane Florence Path, Rainfall and Storm Surge Maps

Hurricane Florence is heading toward the East Coast as a major hurricane and is expected to bring damaging winds and life-threatening storm surge and rainfall. Hurricane watches and warnings affect more than 5.4 million people and President Donald Trump has declared states of emergency for North and South Carolina and Virginia. Below are maps that show the storm’s predicted path and severe effects. The maps will be updated as new information becomes available.

Hurricane Florence Probable Path The cone contains the probable path of the storm center but does not show the size of the storm.

How Much Rain Hurricane Florence May Bring This map shows how much rain is expected to fall within seven days. Parts of North Carolina are forecast to receive more than 20 inches.

Potential Hurricane Florence Storm Surge This map shows how high the storm surge from Hurricane Florence has a 1 in 10 chance of reaching, measured in feet above ground and with the tide. Click a location to see the possible storm surge height there.