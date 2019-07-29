Grasshopper Swarm in Las Vegas Is Showing Up on Weather Radar

A grasshopper swarm in the Las Vegas Valley of Nevada has been so thick at times that the National Weather Service says it's likely showing up on weather radar, NBC News reported. The NWS also warned motorists it could impact visibility on area roads.

The swarm has been showing up in recent days in Sin City and at times has had the pallid-winged creatures raining down on streets and rooftops.

State entomologist Jeff Knight said in a news conference Friday the grasshopper population was likely nourished by the Southwest's relatively wet winter and spring. He said the insects are relatively harmless and will likely stay for a few more weeks before continuing to migrate north.