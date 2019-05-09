Police Find Car Sought in Case of Missing Texas 4-Year-Old

The vehicle sought in the case of a missing 4-year-old girl in Houston was located Thursday in a shopping center parking lot, police say. (Published 22 minutes ago)

Maleah Davis was reported missing Saturday night by her stepfather, Darion Vence, who is considered by police to be a person of interest in her disappearance.

Maleah Davis, 4

Photo credit: Houston PD

Authorities have been searching for Maleah and the car she had been riding in, a gray Nissan Altima, since the Amber Alert was issued. KPRC-TV reported that the car was found at a parking lot in Missouri City.

Police told KPRC they do not believe Maleah is in the vehicle.

Footage from the scene showed crime scene tape surrounding the area around the car.

No further information was immediately available.

Vence told police that he, his 2-year-old son and Maleah were abducted Friday evening while driving to George Bush Intercontinental Airport. More than 24 hours later, he told police the kidnappers beat him and let him and his son go free.

Houston police Sgt. Mark Holbrook said at a news conference Sunday that investigators were trying to figure out "what story is true, what really happened."

Search efforts for Davis were further complicated by several days of severe weather around the Houston area.

Check back for updates to this developing story. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.