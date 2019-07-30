Children on the U.S. and Mexico side of the border wall are seen playing on pink seesaws. Ronald Rael and Virginia San Fratello designed the seesaw between the U.S. and Mexico border wall in 2009, and came to life in New Mexico this July.

Two California professors installed pink seesaws at the U.S.-Mexico border to allow children in both countries to play with each other, NBC News reported.

Ronald Rael, an architecture professor at the University of California, Berkeley, and Virginia San Fratello, an assistant professor at San José State University in California, came up with the idea for a "Teetertotter Wall" in 2009.

Their idea finally came to life at an event Monday in Sunland Park, New Mexico, when three bright pink seesaws were installed across the giant steel border wall, stretching into Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

"The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S.-Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side," Rael wrote on Instagram.

Rael said the event was filled with "joy, excitement and togetherness."