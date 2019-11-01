7-Year-Old Girl Shot While Trick-or-Treating in Chicago

A 7-year-old girl who was trick-or-treating with her family remained in critical condition early Friday after she was one of two people shot on Halloween night on Chicago's West Side.

The shooting took place at around 5:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of West 26th Street in the city's Little Village neighborhood, according to police.

Authorities say the girl and a 30-year-old man were on the sidewalk, walking eastbound on 26th Street while trick-or-treating. Three males on the south side of the street began chasing another male, according to police, who said one of them then took out a gun and opened fire. Girl Badly Wounded After Being Shot While Trick-or-Treating

The girl - who was dressed in a bumblebee costume, according to multiple reports - was shot in the lower neck and taken to Stroger Hospital where she remained in critical condition early Friday, according to police.

Authorities say the man with her was shot in the left hand and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

It was not immediately clear if he was the male the group was chasing, though Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted Thursday that both he and the young girl were unintended victims of the shooting. Guglielmi also asked for more information from the community.

"This is unacceptable," Chicago Police Sgt. Rocco Alioto said at a news conference Thursday night. "This was a 7-year-old girl that was trick-or-treating and happened to be shot because a group of guys wanted to shoot another male with a street full of kids trick-or-treating."

A video posted to social media Thursday shows the moment that gunfire rang out, with people immediately fleeing from the scene.

No one was in custody in connection with the incident, officials said, though Guglielmi said Friday morning that investigators had received some "good leads" in the hours after the shooting.

"People literally walked into the district to give us information and detectives are running with that now," Guglielmi said, adding that detectives were out until 1 a.m. Friday retrieving video in the investigation.