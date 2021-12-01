New Haven

High School Senior Killed, Another Teen Injured in New Haven Crash

NBC Connecticut

A senior at the Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School has died and another teenager is injured after a crash in New Haven on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Sherman Avenue around 8:15 p.m. after getting a report of a crash.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When police arrived, they said they found a vehicle that had crashed off the road.

Emergency crews transported the driver of the vehicle and a passenger to the hospital.

U.S. & World

Roe v. Wade 6 hours ago

Listen: Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Landmark Abortion Case

personal finance 23 hours ago

Spam Texts and Phone Scams Are on the Rise: Here's How to Protect Yourself

The driver of the vehicle, identified by police as a 17-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. Her identity has not been released.

A New Haven school representative said she was a senior at the Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School.

The passenger, identified as an 18-year-old female, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the vehicle was traveling on Sherman Avenue and left the road before hitting a tree. The crash remains under investigation.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304.

This article tagged under:

New Havenfatal crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us