Mega Millions lottery jackpot reaches more than $500 million for Friday's drawing

With no jackpot winner in Tuesday's Mega Millions lottery drawing, the grand prize has climbed to $514 million for Friday's drawing.

The winning numbers Tuesday were: 5, 22, 24, 39, 42 and Mega number 3. There were two Match 5 winners in California, and one Match 5 winner in Louisiana who selected the Multiplier.

The cash option amount for Friday is $241 million.

Friday's drawing will take place at 11 p.m. Eastern time.

If you or someone you know has a gambling addiction, please call the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700 to speak to a counselor. Help is also available via an online peer support forum at www.gamtalk.org, and additional resources can be found at NCPG website.