‘SNL' musical guest Morgan Wallen makes early exit during episode's end credits

Morgan Wallen surprised some viewers when he departed a few moments early during his second appearance on "Saturday Night Live."

The March 29 episode, hosted by newly minted Oscar winner Mikey Madison, marked Wallen's return to the Studio 8H stage more than four years after he was disinvited from his first episode for breaking COVID safety protocols.

Wallen stood next to Madison for the tradition episode goodbyes, where the host typically thanks the musical act and any special guests who appeared on the episode before wishing everyone a goodnight.

"Thank you so much to Morgan Wallen. I had a wonderful time. Thank you all," Madison said, blowing kisses to the audience.

Wallen then gave Madison a hug and descended down the front stairs past the camera, skipping the traditional stage celebration where the full cast shares hugs while the credits roll.

A couple of hours later, Wallen posted a photo to his Instagram story of a small plane with the caption, "Get me to God's country."

During the episode, Wallen performed two of his songs, “I’m The Problem” and “Just in Case.”

After Madison, Jack Black and Jon Hamm will host the next two episodes of "Saturday Night Live."

