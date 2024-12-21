Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $944 million for Christmas Eve drawing

Just in time for Christmas Eve, the Mega Millions jackpot is approaching $1 billion after there were no grand prize winners on Friday.

The winning Mega Millions numbers from Friday, December 20 were 2, 20, 51, 56, 67 and Mega Ball 19. Just because a player did not match all six numbers, they shouldn't throw away their tickets because more than two-million tickets won some prize in Friday's drawing, according to Mega Millions.

Five tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million each.

The next drawing will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 24 with an estimated jackpot of $944 million. The cash option for Tuesday's drawing is $429.4 million.

Only one Mega Millions jackpot has ever been won on Christmas Eve, according to the lottery, but thirteen jackpots have been won in December since the game first began in 2002.

The current $944 million jackpot is on pace to be at least the seventh-largest Mega Millions prize ever and could become the sixth-largest if it passes $1.050 billion, which was the winning amount from 2021.

No one has won the jackpot since Sept. 10.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Beginning in April 2025, the price of a Mega Millions ticket will increase from $2 to $5, the game's second price increase since it launched in 2002. NBC New York's Rana Novini reports.

What were the Mega Millions winning numbers from last night (Friday)?

The winning Mega Millions numbers from Friday, December 20 were 2, 20, 51, 56, 67 and Mega Ball 19.

Was there a Mega Millions winner last night?

There wasn't a jackpot winner from the Mega Millions drawing on Friday, Dec. 20.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 11 p.m. Eastern time, 8 p.m. Pacific time.

What are the odds of winning Mega Millions?

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Where can you play Mega Millions?

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

How much does a Mega Millions ticket cost?

A Mega Millions ticket currently costs $2, though the price will be going up to $5 in the middle of 2025.

If you or someone you know has a gambling addiction, please call the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700 to speak to a counselor. Help is also available via an online peer support forum at www.gamtalk.org, and additional resources can be found at NCPG website.