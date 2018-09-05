Police are searching for this man in connection with the attack.

Police are hunting for a man who they say tried to rape a young mother as she pushed her baby in a stroller.

The 20-year-old woman was targeted by a man with long, curly black hair as she was pushing her child across the New England Thruway overpass at Steenwick Avenue in Eastchester Tuesday morning, police say.

It was just after 8 a.m when the man came up behind her and shoved her to the ground. The man pushed the stroller with the baby in it away, and started touching the woman's breasts and trying to kiss her.

The man tried to take off the woman's pants when a person coming towards them on the overpass interrupted his attack, and he ran away. He was last spotted running down Rombouts Avenue towards Givan Avenue.

The woman was unhurt.

Police are now searching for the suspect, spotted in surveillance footage from Tillotson Avenue. They say he is about 31-years-old and 5'7" tall.

Anyone with information can call 1-800-577-TIPS.